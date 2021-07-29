COVID-19: 138 new cases, no more deaths in Quebec

Quebec has reported 138 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 377,172 infected and 11,240 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Yesterday, the governorate recorded 133 injuries and no deaths.
Status in Quebec as of July 29, 2021
- 377,172 infected people (+138)
- 11,240 deaths (-)
- 62 people were hospitalized (+1)
- 20 people in intensive care (+1)
- Total direct debt amounted to 16,341 for a total of 11,089,684
- 71,186 doses have been added, or 69,723 in the last 24 hours for a total of 10,912,024 doses received in Quebec
- Outside Quebec, a total of 37,562 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 10,949,586
Variants
Quebec has 8,512 cases of variants, according to the latest numbers from INSPQ
Status report by region
- Bass Saint Laurent: 3976
- Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 11,029
- Capital National: 32888
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 15293
- Estri: 14935
- Montreal: 133576
- Ottaway: 12596
- Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1152
- North Shore: 579
- Northern Quebec: 110
- Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2072
- Chaudière-Appalaches: 19299
- Laval: 32015
- Lanudiere: 24165
- Laurentides: 21117
- Montreal: 51678
- Nunavik: 47
- Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 119
- Outside Quebec: 490
- Area to be selected: 4
Total: 377,172 confirmed cases
Mortality report by region
- Bass Saint Laurent: 53
- Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 271
- Capitale-Nationale: 1118
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 526
- Estri: 352
- Montreal: 4773
- Ottawas: 215
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9
- North Shore: 4
- Northern Quebec: 0
- Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 46
- Chodier Appalachian: 368
- Laval: 917
- Lanudiere: 517
- Laurentides: 510
- Montreal: 1558
- Nonavik: 0
- Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 3
- Outside Quebec: 0
- Area to be selected: 0
Total: 11,240 deaths