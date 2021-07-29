COVID-19: 138 new cases, no more deaths in Quebec

Quebec has reported 138 cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, bringing the total to 377,172 infected and 11,240 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Yesterday, the governorate recorded 133 injuries and no deaths.

Status in Quebec as of July 29, 2021

377,172 infected people (+138)

11,240 deaths (-)

62 people were hospitalized (+1)

20 people in intensive care (+1)

Total direct debt amounted to 16,341 for a total of 11,089,684

71,186 doses have been added, or 69,723 in the last 24 hours for a total of 10,912,024 doses received in Quebec

Outside Quebec, a total of 37,562 doses were administered for a cumulative total of 10,949,586

Variants

Quebec has 8,512 cases of variants, according to the latest numbers from INSPQ

Status report by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 3976

Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 11,029

Capital National: 32888

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 15293

Estri: 14935

Montreal: 133576

Ottaway: 12596

Abitibe-Tmiscaming: 1152

North Shore: 579

Northern Quebec: 110

Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 2072

Chaudière-Appalaches: 19299

Laval: 32015

Lanudiere: 24165

Laurentides: 21117

Montreal: 51678

Nunavik: 47

Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 119

Outside Quebec: 490

Area to be selected: 4

Total: 377,172 confirmed cases

Mortality report by region

Bass Saint Laurent: 53

Saguenay – Lac Saint-Jean: 271

Capitale-Nationale: 1118

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 526

Estri: 352

Montreal: 4773

Ottawas: 215

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9

North Shore: 4

Northern Quebec: 0

Gaspey – Magdalene Islands: 46

Chodier Appalachian: 368

Laval: 917

Lanudiere: 517

Laurentides: 510

Montreal: 1558

Nonavik: 0

Teres-Chris-de-la-bye-James: 3

Outside Quebec: 0

Area to be selected: 0

Total: 11,240 deaths

