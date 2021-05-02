Covid-19: $ 423,000 in assistance to secure the workplace of four agri-food companies

Security – Four agri-food companies in the region are sharing a federal grant of $ 423,000. This amount is awarded to them to support them in the safe development and improvement of air quality at their workplaces, in compliance with the health rules imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Les Serres Lefort received $ 299,422 for its Sainte-Clotilde facilities.

Au Fin Palais de Saint-Isidore, which turned to prepackaged meals, received $ 66,736 in aid.

For their part, Salade Etcetera! , From Sherrington, $ 34,699, and Oliméga, located in Saint-Édouard, received $ 21,910.

“Canadian food processors are essential to ensuring that the Canadian food supply chain is protected during and after COVID-19,” said Federal Minister for Agriculture and Agri-Food, Marie-Claude Pepo. Our government understands the challenges facing Canadian processors, producers and manufacturers. The transformation contingency fund will help our processors adapt their activities to ensure the safety of their workers and increase their production capacity. ”

For her part, Chatugway LaCoole’s MNA, Brenda Shanahan, emphasized the resilience and creativity of entrepreneurs operating in a key sector of the local economy.

“I am always proud to see how our companies shine through in the agri-food sector,” she says. I admire their flexibility and resourcefulness. I am also pleased to know that we are here to help them during this unprecedented crisis. “