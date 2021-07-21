COVID-19: 76 new cases, no more deaths in Quebec

Quebec recorded 76 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

However, due to an update of reported cases, particularly in the Montreal area, 91 cases were withdrawn on the total case history. Hence, the cumulative total has been adjusted downward.

A small percentage of cases begin to appear, especially in young adults. That is why we prepare the ground for a vaccination passport, if and only in case the situation deteriorates. Individuals who received two doses are guaranteed to return to normal life. https://t.co/fBa8z4Nbbd – Christian Dube (@cdube_sante) 20 July 2021

In terms of vaccination, 82% of those 12 years of age or older were vaccinated at least once and 54% of those 12 years or older were fully vaccinated.

A slight increase in cases is beginning to appear, especially among young adults. That is why we prepare the ground for a vaccination passport, if and only in case the situation deteriorates. The Minister of Health, Christian Duby, commented on Twitter that individuals who received two doses guarantee a return to normal life.

Public Health Ontario confirmed 127 new infections and two additional deaths on Tuesday.

Up north in Iqaluit, Nunavut’s Vice President of Public Health Dr. Michael Patterson declared that COVID-19 is now a thing of the past.

“Since Monday, it has been 28 days since no one in Iqaluit has contracted COVID-19. With no new cases, we can now declare the city’s outbreak over,” Patterson said in a statement.

However, current public health measures, including mandatory masks, remain in place.

Over the next two weeks, county public health will continue to monitor the situation, and if no new cases of the virus are detected, restrictions will be eased.

Status in Quebec as of July 20, 2021

376,431 people infected (+76)

11,236 deaths (-)

77 people were taken to hospital[-1)

