Philip Danault’s beautiful home for sale

While Quebec players and Montreal Canadian supporters are still digesting the idea of ​​Philippe Danault’s possible departure, the CH striker has put his Carignan home up for sale.

Accommodation in the prestigious ale aux Lièvres area along the way. The materials used for the facade are quite classy and modern.

Two entrances, two parking spaces and a double garage mean future owners will never run out of space. From the entrance, high ceilings and numerous windows add to the majestic appearance of this home.

On the ground floor we find the living room, kitchen and dining room in an open area. An impressive glass gallery vault divides the space. The powder room on the ground floor is distinguished by its granite countertop and designer sink. The kitchen is spacious and has a huge central island.

Three bedrooms upstairs. The master bathroom has a gas fireplace that separates the two rooms.

In total, the house, built in 2017, includes four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a shower room.

Downstairs you will find a fourth bedroom, a bathroom with shower, a large family room and a real cinema room.

On hot summer days, the backyard will become a living space: with a spacious concrete gazebo and a heated salt pool, future owners will have a good time there.

This prestigious property is located in a popular area Offered for $1.35 million by Daniel Antunes, of Royal Lepage Urbain.

