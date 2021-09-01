COVID-19: 8 active cases in Bas-Saint-Laurent

After a day off, a new case of COVID-19 was added to the record in Bas-Saint-Laurent on Wednesday.

it is in MRC MRC de La Matapédia that this new infection has been identified. This is amazing MRCProvincial District Municipality However, it remains the least affected in the region since the beginning of the epidemic.

Case by MRC Kamuraska: 681

Rivière de Loup: 1361

Timiscoata: 393

Basque: 214

Rimouski-Negit: 836

La Metis: 185

La Matane: 258

The Matabidia : 97 (+1)

Not specified: 1

Last week, six new cases were recorded in the area, bringing the number of people who have contracted COVID-19 since March 2020 in Bas-Saint-Laurent to 4,026.

More than 300,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far in the region. The vaccination campaign continues, and the Vacc-I-bus that was at the University of Quebec in Rimouski (UQAR) over the weekend will continue its tour of several educational institutions over the coming weeks.

Gaspésie-Les les and Bas-Saint-Laurent remain at the top of the list of regions in Quebec where the largest proportion of the population is appropriately pollinated.

Attendance is now mandatory for attendance at certain establishments such as restaurants, bars and gyms, since Legault’s government vaccination passport went into effect on Wednesday morning.