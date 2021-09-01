No Ebola in Ivory Coast: “Science has won today.. we will learn lessons” (Dr. Sakuba)

The Director-General of the National Agency for Health Security, Dr. Sakuba Keita (ANSS) did not react long after announcing that there had been no case of Ebola virus disease in Côte d’Ivoire.

For epidemiologist Dr. Sakuba Keita, the non-case classification of the Guinean patient by the Bio Meriaux laboratory in Lyon proves that science has triumphed and that lessons will be learned.

“WHO responded positively to our request for reconfirmation to clarify the condition of the diagnosed Guinean patient. It was to remove any doubt about the rules of art as the dictates of science. So for us, science has won, it has allowed us to learn. We will learn lessons until this kind of is reduced Wrong and so that we can solve the problem in brotherhood and cooperation and avoid guilt as it is. This is the spirit that moves me. Colleagues from Côte d’Ivoire are our collaborators. Over the course of 20 years I have known some through forums. Not one dispute is that we must cut all These links go back centuries» It kicked off during a press conference held on Wednesday 1 September at ANSS Headquarters in Calum.

As a reminder, on August 14, 2021, Côte d’Ivoire declared the Ebola Virus Epidemic (EVD) after confirmation by the Pasteur Institute laboratory of a sample taken from a patient who left Labe in Guinea on August 8, 2021 and arrived in Abidjan on August 12, 2021 where she was entered, isolated and diagnosed with VIR. Ebola.

Seydou Barry