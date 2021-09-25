COVID-19: 80% of eligible Ontarians are doubly vaccinated | Coronavirus: Ontario

Health Minister Christine Elliott said three-quarters of the new infections reported on Saturday (485) were in individuals who had not been fully vaccinated or whose vaccination was not known.

Public Health also reported 10 more deaths, including four more than a month ago that were added to the cumulative number after cleaning up the data.

An encouraging trend: the number of active cases in the region has decreased. There are now 5583 (-164). About 794 other Ontarians are believed to have recovered.

The number of COVID patients in intensive care has also decreased since the last assessment: There are 178 people, including 171 who have not been adequately vaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown.

vaccination

The province passed the symbolic milestone of fully immunizing 80% of eligible Ontarians on Saturday.

In addition, 85.7% of people over 12 years of age have received at least one dose, and a total of 2,1614,205 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ontario since the vaccination campaign began.

Some convenient procedures

New capacity limits went into effect Saturday at some entertainment venues where proof of vaccination is required.

The move came on the advice of the chief medical officer of health, according to the governorate, with the stability of public health and health care indicators, and the vaccination passport is now in place.

So the maximum capacity has now been increased to 50% or 10,000 people for concert halls, theatres, cinemas, convention centers and indoor sporting events. Outdoors, the maximum capacity is increased to 75% or 15,000 people if customers are standing, and up to 30,000 people when customers are seated.

Blue Jays will be able to accommodate 30,000 spectators, since Rogers Center is considered an outdoor stadium. Photo: The Canadian Press / Carlos Osorio

It was a request from sports teams, including the Toronto Blue Jays, who were hoping to accommodate more spectators at Rogers Center for their final games of the season.

In addition, proof of vaccination will now be required at all outdoor sites with a normal maximum capacity of 20,000 people or more.