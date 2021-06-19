COVID-19: Alberta fully reopens from July 1

Prime Minister of Alberta. Jason Kinney. The announcement was announced Friday at a press conference as the county just passed the milestone of 70% of the eligible population receiving at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 3 starts on Canada Day and we were never ready. […] I think we will be open to the good , says Jason Kinney.

from 1he is July, nearly all public health restrictions will be lifted in Alberta.

Indoor social gatherings will not be banned and restrictions on outdoor gatherings will be lifted.

The same applies to the capacity limits for restaurants, shops and places of worship.

However, the province notes that mask-wearing could remain mandatory in certain settings such as hospitals and long-term care centers.

People who have been declared infected with COVID-19 will also have to continue to self-isolate.

The government would like to point out that the virus will continue to spread in the province.

We will need to continue to manage COVID-19 […] Common sense will always be the daily order. Wash your hands, stay home if you are sick, and get tested if you have symptoms , recalls Alberta Health Minister Tyler Chandro.

There will be new variants that are more contagious […] But, if other countries with lower immunization levels than ours can return to normal, why can’t we do the same asks Jason Kinney.

Worry

Joe Vippon, emergency physician at General Hospital rocky landscapeC., in Calgary, and co-founder of Masks Canada, for his part, fears that a return to normal is going too quickly.

It’s too risky, in my opinion , He said.

He believes Albertans should continue to use some barrier gestures such as gathering outside rather than inside and continuing to wear a face covering, especially since children under 12 are not eligible for vaccination.

The detection of COVID-19 is not without risks for children. By removing all restrictions and using only vaccines [pour combattre le virus] We do not protect them , says Joe Vibon.

He also fears the presence of the delta variant in the province, because it is more virulent than other variants of concern and a single dose of the vaccine does not provide adequate protection.

The second dose of the vaccine

To allow Albertans to complete their immunizations as quickly as possible, the Alberta government has also announced that it is speeding up the distribution of second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

People who received their first dose in May can schedule an appointment as early as Friday, 10 days earlier than the date originally set by the county.

Those who received their first dose in June can make an appointment four weeks after their vaccination.

For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the county is asking people who received the first dose to wait 8 weeks before receiving the second dose.