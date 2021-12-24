Covid-19: British Columbia’s testing capabilities exceeded

We have performed 20,000 PCR tests [jeudi]And we can’t do more BC, the chief medical officer for Health, said during a news conference with Health Minister Adrian Dix on Christmas Eve.

Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed the procedure toast They are now taking place in screening centers and PCR tests are now reserved for people considered at risk.

Don’t go to the center if you don’t have any symptoms, she says. We need to do a PCR test for the people who need it.

Younger people who are adequately vaccinated and have only mild symptoms now get a quick home test.

However, getting these tests often requires hours of waiting, as they are only available at test centers.

The deal has changed

The presence of the Omicron variant, which is more transmissible than other strains of SARS-CoV-2, is what makes these changes necessary. The situation has completely changed Dr Henry said, adding that people can catch a smaller amount of the virus, which is more easily transmitted through the air.

Additionally, the incubation period for the Omicron variant is shorter at two to three days, compared to five to seven days for the other variants, the chief health officer notes.

Our contact tracking can’t keep up, and we can’t find the contacts in two or three days , as you say. Public Health is asking infected people to notify their contacts themselves, who should in turn monitor their symptoms.

Enemies logs

Like anywhere else in the world, British Columbia broke its own daily records for new infections over the past week.

The county reported more than 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, a number that doesn’t necessarily paint an accurate picture.

Only people who are tested Bonnie Henry recalls.

The Minister of Health added that the rate of COVID-19 screening positivity, and the percentage of tests that tested positive, exceeded 10% at the county level. This rate is higher in the Vancouver area.

It is growing everywhere Adrian Dix adds.

Increase in hospital admissions

The number of hospitalizations is slightly increasing. As of Thursday, 195 people in hospital had the disease, up eight from the day before, of whom 75 were in intensive care, four more than on Wednesday.

A group of independent designers sounded the alarm earlier this week and said a record peak could be reached in hospitals in January in British Columbia.

Health officials say the best way to prevent serious complications of COVID-19 is vaccination.