At Christmas mass, Pope calls believers to ‘love petty’

(Vatican City) Pope Francis on Friday called the faithful to “love petty” in a new plea for humility during the traditional Christmas Eve Mass at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

According to the Vatican press room, about 2,000 people attended the ceremony, masked and seated at a distance from each other.

Ambassadors and representatives of other Christian denominations also attended the ceremony, which was held in several languages, in the presence of more than 200 masked priests, bishops and cardinals. A few dozen people who didn’t get a ticket followed Mass outside, in St. Peter’s Square, via giant screens.

Photo by Alessandra Tarantino, Associated Press Mass was celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome

In his homily, the 85-year-old Argentine pope made a plea for humility, calling on believers to “love smallness” and “rediscover the little things in life” and insisted on a reversal of hierarchy.

Describing the Church as “poor and fraternal,” Jorge Mario Bergoglio, a tireless advocate for the most vulnerable, once again warned against “indifference” to poverty. “Jesus, at his birth, was surrounded by the small and the poor […] He emphasized that it is close to forgotten suburbs, where human dignity is put on the line.

Let us leave behind the regret of this greatness that we do not have. Let us abandon complaints and sad faces, the greed that leaves us dissatisfied,” François launched under the canopy designed by Bernini.

“God set out in search of the shepherds and the invisible. We seek the vision. Jesus was born to serve, and we spend our time seeking success. God does not seek strength and strength, but rather tenderness and inner gentleness.”

The Pope also called for “the dignity of man’s work, because man is a master and not a slave to work.” “No more deaths at work! And let’s stick to that,” he said.

This is the second consecutive Christmas mass in times of COVID-19. As of 2020, only 200 people – mostly employees of the tiny Vatican state – have been able to attend mass due to restrictions.

On Thursday, the Pope called on the Roman Curia to show “humility” and “sobriety” and escape from “worldliness” and “pride” during his traditional Christmas greetings.