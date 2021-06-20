COVID-19: fully vaccinated Quebecers exempt from isolation

Since Tuesday, the Department of Health and Social Services has relaxed its guidance (A new window) In terms of case management and communication, though, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases attributed to the highly contagious variant Delta jumped 66% in Canada this week.

The relaxation of sanitary procedures also affects people who have contracted COVID-19. If they were diagnosed more than six months ago, they must have received at least one dose of the vaccine to be eligible for this exemption.

If the six-month period has not yet expired, no vaccine dose will be required to benefit from this new provision.

view larger image (A new window) The most recent guidance on case and contact management includes the idea of ​​’protection’ which refers to reducing the risk of transmission to others after a previous vaccination or infection. Photo: Department of Health and Social Services

Far from unnoticed, this new ministerial directive published on June 15 returned to the spotlight when Canadian players, who had been doubly vaccinated, and therefore immunized, were able to play their third semi-final match despite being infected with COVID-19 from Their coach is Dominique Ducharme.

Since they are fully vaccinated, the risks are reduced, and they no longer need to be isolated Dr. Alain Poirier, Regional Director of Public Health, CIUSSSS de l’Estrie explains. This example could be a file An incentive to get the second dose , the doctor advises.

According to Dr. Alain Poirier, this new measure will encourage Quebecers to book a second injection of the COVID-19 vaccine. READ Mysterious Mitch McConnell | Radio-Canada.ca Photo: Radio Canada

Opinions differ

While the coronavirus pandemic is developing favorably in Quebec, New studies show that there is very little transmission when you are protected by a vaccine, Dr. Poirier explains. This does not mean that you will not do it [la maladie], but the probability is much lower. We always talk about risk management.

Despite encouraging indications of the evolution of the epidemic and the evolution of vaccination, professor at the University of Montreal’s School of Public Health Roxanne Borges da Silva calls for caution.

Contact status: Isolation is no longer mandatory for vaccinated people

She argues that there is no evidence to ease these kind of health restrictions. Search It is not yet complete regarding the possibility of infection and transmission of the COVID virus when you are vaccinated Professor warns.

In a context where 75% of the population has not been vaccinated, this is a risk. Quote from:Roxanne Borges da Silva is a professor at the University of Montreal’s School of Public Health

Ms. Borges da Silva cites the example of an elderly person who was said to have obtained complete immunity from two doses of the vaccine. She could carry the virus without her knowledge and visit her family, one of whom is immunosuppressed. After you have only received one dose, He can have severe symptoms, and he is taken to the hospital , you expect.

In my opinion, before changing the health rules, full vaccination coverage is necessary to reduce the risk of transmission.

be careful Don’t cut corners She said, at the risk of imitating the situation in England, she was forced to postpone its dismantling due to the advance of the Delta variable.

Solve? Suggest a rapid antigen test, Which will be an additional safety net if we test all people before allowing them into yards, confined spaces and workplaces .

With information from Alexis Gacon and Jacaudrey Charbonneau