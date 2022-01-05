COVID-19 | Hong Kong bans arrivals from eight countries

(Hong Kong) Hong Kong on Wednesday banned all air travelers from eight countries, including France, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States, as COVID-19 infections increase worldwide.

holmes chan

France media agency

Other affected countries are India, Pakistan, Australia and the Philippines, Chief Executive Carrie Lam told reporters.

“Passenger flights from these countries will not be allowed to land in Hong Kong, and individuals who have resided in these countries are no longer allowed to board flights to Hong Kong, including connecting flights,” she said.

Other measures announced Wednesday in Hong Kong include a ban on large-scale public events and the closure of 15 types of businesses, including bars, nightclubs, gyms and beauty salons.

A ship sailing off the coast of Hong Kong with 3,700 people on board, the “Spectrum of the Seas”, was meanwhile forced to return to port due to 9 contacts on board of a pollution source at the same time variable Omicron, according to authorities.

The announcements come at a time when COVID-19 contamination is increasing worldwide: nearly 890,000 cases in 24 hours in the US, 270,000 in France, more than 200,000 in the UK…

On Wednesday, Israel announced that it had recorded nearly 12,000 new cases in 24 hours, a new record for pollution since the outbreak began.

Mexico records 15,000 cases a day, surpassing the four million mark of COVID-19 cases. Argentina had 81,000 new cases on Tuesday, nearly double the day before.

Many figures are among the new “pros”: from King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden to Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani, including Paris goalkeeper SG Gianluigi Donnarumma and defender Lucas Hernandez of Bayern Munich, where at least eight have been affected. players.

Senegal’s departure for the Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled for Tuesday evening, has been postponed to Wednesday, due to the discovery of three cases of Covid-19 infection in the workforce.