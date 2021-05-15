Covid-19: In Lavando, 500 self-tests have been distributed free of charge by ARS

For swimmers at Le Lavandou, this first beach of the year was the go-to new routine. To be tested for Covid-19 using a self-test before going to sit on the towel.

Pendant une bonne partie de la journée d’hier, des membres de la Croix-Rouge, missionnés par l’Agence régionale de santé, ont offert des kits de 5 autotests aux curieux venus s’approcher du stand installé devant la plage de Saint- Clear.

In total, at least 100 boxes were sold. A process to try to include this test in the customs of the French.

Slides, towel, swimsuit and self-test

“We try to encourage people to test themselves before people see, Sums up Mary Therese Fernandez, nursing coordinator. This also concerns the guys who go out. These tests have proven reliable since the first day of the test (Thursday). We have four people who have tested positive. ” A self-test that turns positive should then be confirmed by standard PCR test.

The COVID-19 mediators from the “Test-Alert-Protect” team were responsible for assisting the volunteers with their first self-test.

An applicator to rub at the entrance to both gills without remembering the terrible memories of the PCR test. A few seconds in a smear to react the mixture. We close the flask. Then five drops on the stent to determine the outcome.

Handling isn’t that easyThierry, the vacationer from Pas-de-Calais, says. I intend to use it again. Especially when I travel abroad. “

“It’s a great place to take the time to explain it to them. People are comfortable. Many people tell us they have been vaccinated, but that’s not all …”, Urges Matteo, a caregiver wearing orange chase.

In this test, Lavando mayor, Gilles Bernardi, dedicated himself to the game, for a result … negative. “It reassures people before going to sunbathe, Leave the chosen one with a dose of pose. When ARS suggested to us, we immediately said “yes”. We are the municipality that starts the season as soon as possible. The beaches must be reopened through a protocol, especially since our presence is already good. “

The proper place for this process appears to be in time as the ceremonial activities with this period of dissociation gain in strength.

Some tourists have come to spend this long weekend on the coast to visit their families. Like Valerie, retired Annecy: “It’s wonderful. We are passing by the area with friends for a wedding and a baptism. The young people we will see have not been able to be vaccinated. We know that in a family reunion it often gets complicated.”

This process should be repeated on beaches and other places with high frequency. On Sunday, the pavilion will return to Freedom Square in Toulon to obtain a new endowment.