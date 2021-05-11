Covid-19: Less than 70 new cases in Ottawa | Covid-19 | News | Right

The organization said in its daily report on virus transmission in the federal capital that it had recorded 67 positive test results in the past 24 hours, which is the lowest total reported since March 23.

The SPO also added two new deaths linked to COVID-19 to its daily report, bringing the total to 527 victims of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa since the start of the pandemic.

Hospitalization and disease outbreak

The number of known active cases decreased by 22e Consecutive day. The SPO said there were 1,285 people diagnosed with the virus who were still under consideration for cure across the city, 89 fewer than the previous day. Of this group, 76 people are currently in hospital, of whom 20 are in intensive care.

On Friday, the Public Health Organization announced that 32 institutions and workplaces in Ottawa were in an outbreak. The list includes Montfort Hospital, Queensway-Carlton Hospital, Ottawa Hospital, three retirement homes, four shelters, and seven day care services. The full list of outbreak sites is available at SPO site.

***

Read also: Immunization: 50% of adults in Ontario have received at least one dose