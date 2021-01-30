Thread of Science: Retrieve science news for the week of January 25

Aliens, a pollen report of a terrifying giant worm awaits you today at Scientific thread.

Scientific threadThe new version of News Podcast, launched in 2006! Every Friday from 6:30 pm, discover this week’s science news summary, which has been decoded for you by Futura journalists. In this week of January 25, our reporter Julian Hernandez Who will accompany you in strange footstepsAsteroids Before going on a trip to the poles; After a medical stopover, we will go to Quebec and end our journey under the ocean, to discover one of the most feared creatures in the world. Happy listening, happy weekend!

Do you like this podcast? Let us know! To continue following the best news alongside Futura journalists, consider leaving us a note on platforms Definition of And also to express your reactions in the comments. Share this podcast with others, and don’t forget to subscribe to never miss an episode!

