COVID-19: New Brunswick reports 52 new cases

Currently, there are 574 active cases in the county.

New cases in schools, daycares and nursing homes



Yesterday, in District 4 (Edmundston), a positive case was confirmed at St. Mary’s Academy, and another case was confirmed at St. Jack’s School.

Also as of yesterday, daycares Les p’tits trésors de Steph (Drummond), Garderie Au rêve des anges (Edmundston) and Valley View Kids Care (Grand-Sault) have identified a new positive case of the disease.

Today, a positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in each of the following nurseries: Garderie Au Royaume En Chant “T” (Kedgwick), les petits pas day care center (Saint-Quentin) and les petits pas 2 day care education center ( Saint Quentin).

Yesterday, in District 5 (Campbellton area), Lee Debrewyard Dickers (Val D’Amore) and Jesse’s Little World (Crossing the River Ell) both reported a new case.

In addition, 15 nursing homes for the elderly have been affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

The affected sites are: Harvest House (Monton), Notre-Dame-de-Lourdes (Bathurst), Manoir Brise de l’Oasis (Bathurst), Foyer Lilianne Ouellette (Campbellton), Sugarloaf Manor (Campbellton), Campbellton Nursing Home (Campbellton) ), Drew Nursing Home (Sackville), Tobique First Nation (Neqotkuk), Résidence Alouette (Dieppe), Villa Sormany (Robertville), Villa des Chutes (Grand-Sault), Macleod’s Too (Bath), Victoria Glen Manor (Perth-Andover) ), River View Manor (Hartland), and Résidence Le Royal (Bathurst).

The third dose of the vaccine

The county government has announced that a third dose of the mRNA vaccine will be offered to people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised due to a health problem or medical treatment.

“These immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced immune response to COVID-19 vaccines,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. An additional dose will give these people the opportunity to develop a better immune response, which may provide them with better protection. “

The recommended period for administering a third dose of mRNA vaccine to immunocompromised individuals is at least four weeks after administration of the second dose.

Currently, 78.4% of the entire New Brunswick population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.