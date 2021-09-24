FIFA Guest of Honor in Venice

An international branch has been added in Italy for the International Film Festival of Art (FIFA), at the invitation of Palazzo Grassi, the contemporary art museum in the Pinault Collection. Six Canadian works, including four by Indigenous artists, will be part of the special program of about 15 works presented October 7-10 in Venice. Journalism.

The Venetian Cultural Foundation became FIFA’s third international broadcaster after Studio Le Fresnoy, near Lille, France, and the National Gallery of Art in Washington. “These partners know that our catalog is one of the best in the world in the categories of art films and art films,” confirms Philippe del Drago, FIFA General and Technical Director.

He continues, “We have recognized experience.” Due to the diversity of our catalog, we can work with different partners of FIFA programs or events depending on the organization. We are able to meet their needs: we can do more specific, topics, and general audience. ”

Venice, like Washington and Turquin (Studio Le Fresnoy), should become an annual FIFA stopover. Another opportunity, according to Philippe Yo del Drago, to make connections that will allow him to get the best films for Montreal. “What I care about is getting recent movies, and for that, he rules, you have to have nice spies all over the world.”

Another priority for FIFA is that these partnerships reflect on Canadian creators.

Photo by Maryse Boyce, provided by FIFA Philippe del Drago, General Director of the International Art Film Festival

See also TV: news and expected returns

This year, six works from here are part of the program that will be presented in Venice: like a wave by Marie Julie Dallaire, seminar / in the distance by Luigi Capasso the Apple Di Catherine Nicado, crowd by Caroline Monet, wearing my culture Olivia Lea Tomasi and nicamuen by Kevin Lee Burton.

The last four films were the work of original Canadian artists. Felipe y del Drago did not make the deliberate choice to shine a light on these societies more, but he considers these choices to be a logical continuation of a dialogue that began a long time ago. “Maybe we have a better knowledge of these creations, we want to wear them,” he says.

