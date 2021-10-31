COVID-19 outbreak hits sharks; Vlasic hit

Five San Jose Sharks players, along with their coach Bob Bogner, tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday, within hours of a duel against the Winnipeg Jets.

At least that’s what Mercury News reported this afternoon. The organization confirmed positive cases without disclosing more information. However, she noted that General Manager Doug Wilson has been in contact with the National Hockey League (NHL).

According to Sportsnet, the players included in the COVID list are Quebec defender Marc Edouard Vlasic, full-backs Eric Carlson, Radim Simic and Jacob Middleton as well as forwards Jonathan Dahlin, Matt Nieto and Andrew Cogliano.

Captain Logan Couture will also not participate in the match against the Jets, but not because of the coronavirus.

The Sharks also called up five San Jose Barracudas, forwards John Leonard and Nick Merkley, as well as defenders Nicholas Milos, Ryan Merkley and Jacob Migna.