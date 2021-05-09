COVID-19: Quebec reports 960 additional cases, and 6 new deaths

Quebec has reported 960 cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, bringing the total to 358,134 infected people and 10,987 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Status in Quebec as of May 9, 2021

358134 injured (+960)

10987 deaths (+6)

539 people hospitalized (-8)

124 people in intensive care (-6)

The number of samples taken was 29,582, for a total of 8,939,817

76,166 doses of the vaccine were given yesterday, for a total of 3,718,074

Variants

Quebec has 4,549 case variants, according to figures from INSPQ.

Status report by region

Bas-Saint-Laurent: 3397 (+48)

Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean: 10453 (+19)

Capitale-Nationale: 31841 (+62)

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Québec: 14,550 (+44)

Estry: 13774 (+77)

Montreal: 127424 (+282)

Outaouais: 11652 (+36)

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 1102 (+1)

North Shore: 547 (-)

Nord de Quebec: 95 (+1)

Gaspésie-les-de-la-Madeleine: 1898 (+11)

Chaudière-Appalaches: 17774 (+112)

Laval: 30324 (+54)

Lanaudière: 23343 (+27)

Laurentides: 12020 (+47)

Montérégie: 49293 (+138)

Nunavik: 46 (-)

Teres Chris De La By James: 119 (-)

Outside Quebec: 373 (+1)

The area to be identified: 9 (-)

Total: 358,134 confirmed cases

Report deaths by region

Bas Saint Laurent: 39

Saguenay Lac Saint Jean: 266

Capital National: 1095

Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 513

Istry: 334

Montreal: 4690

Ottawa: 205

Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9

North Shore: 3

Northern Quebec: 0

Gaspésie-les-de-la-Madeleine: 45

Shoudyear Appalachia: 331

Laval: 904

Lanodier: 511

Laurentides: 499

Montreal: 1540

Nunavik: 0

Teres-Chris-de-la-Bay-James: 3

Outside Quebec: 0

The area to be identified: 0

Total: 10,987 deaths

