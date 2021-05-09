COVID-19: Quebec reports 960 additional cases, and 6 new deaths

Quebec has reported 960 cases of COVID-19 and 6 deaths, bringing the total to 358,134 infected people and 10,987 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Also read: Outbreak on construction sites: “We must not let our guard down”
Also read: Failure to comply with sanitary measures: The COVID-19 trials will invade the courts
Status in Quebec as of May 9, 2021
- 358134 injured (+960)
- 10987 deaths (+6)
- 539 people hospitalized (-8)
- 124 people in intensive care (-6)
- The number of samples taken was 29,582, for a total of 8,939,817
- 76,166 doses of the vaccine were given yesterday, for a total of 3,718,074
Variants
- Quebec has 4,549 case variants, according to figures from INSPQ.
Status report by region
- Bas-Saint-Laurent: 3397 (+48)
- Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean: 10453 (+19)
- Capitale-Nationale: 31841 (+62)
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Québec: 14,550 (+44)
- Estry: 13774 (+77)
- Montreal: 127424 (+282)
- Outaouais: 11652 (+36)
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 1102 (+1)
- North Shore: 547 (-)
- Nord de Quebec: 95 (+1)
- Gaspésie-les-de-la-Madeleine: 1898 (+11)
- Chaudière-Appalaches: 17774 (+112)
- Laval: 30324 (+54)
- Lanaudière: 23343 (+27)
- Laurentides: 12020 (+47)
- Montérégie: 49293 (+138)
- Nunavik: 46 (-)
- Teres Chris De La By James: 119 (-)
- Outside Quebec: 373 (+1)
- The area to be identified: 9 (-)
- Total: 358,134 confirmed cases
Report deaths by region
- Bas Saint Laurent: 39
- Saguenay Lac Saint Jean: 266
- Capital National: 1095
- Mauricie-et-Center-du-Quebec: 513
- Istry: 334
- Montreal: 4690
- Ottawa: 205
- Abitibi-Témiscamingue: 9
- North Shore: 3
- Northern Quebec: 0
- Gaspésie-les-de-la-Madeleine: 45
- Shoudyear Appalachia: 331
- Laval: 904
- Lanodier: 511
- Laurentides: 499
- Montreal: 1540
- Nunavik: 0
- Teres-Chris-de-la-Bay-James: 3
- Outside Quebec: 0
- The area to be identified: 0
- Total: 10,987 deaths