COVID-19: Restaurant owners will be able to reach Quebec for help

The Minister of Economy and Innovation and the Minister, Head of Regional Economic Development, Pierre Fitzgibbon, announced that restaurant owners will finally be eligible for assistance to businesses in areas of high alert (AERAM), just as bars, cinemas and theatres.

“The implications of the new health measures for restaurants will be significant. We had discussions and discussions with their representatives, and it was clear that we had to adjust our programs or deal with several closures. We have said and repeat: we will continue to adapt according to the development of the epidemic and sanitary measures “, stated Pierre Fitzgibbon, at Press release published on Friday.

Thus, just like other businesses subject to the shutdown order, restaurants can get loan forgiveness on fixed fees paid in December and subsequent months, as long as the restrictions are in place.

After that, the AERAM beneficiary institutions will be able to claim additional loan forgiveness linked to the costs of reopening, which will be applied according to the length of the restriction period imposed, the ministry said.