COVID-19: Seniors at risk in residential settings will receive a booster dose of the vaccine

regional. In the coming weeks, the vaccination teams of the CIUSSS de la Mauricie-et-du-Centre-du-Québec will visit CHSLDs, private elderly residences and intermediate resources whose clients are mainly elderly and vulnerable people to administer a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. .

The goal is to give a booster dose of the vaccine to elderly people at risk, as recommended by the Quebec Immunization Committee.

Each community will be contacted directly to plan a vaccination battalion visit, so no action is required for the population concerned. This booster dose is not required, nor is it given to the family caregivers of these people, nor to the staff of these places.

Currently, 74.3% of people are adequately vaccinated in the area. Many vaccination possibilities are still available.

Vaccination sites in Trois-Rivieres, Shawinigan, Nicolet, Victoriaville, Drummondville and La Tuque offer vaccinations, on an attendance and appointment basis, at all times during business hours. Click here for the schedule.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 17,361 people have contracted COVID-19 in the region and 573 people have died.