COVID-19 | Suspension of the examination of the vaccine bill on the passport in France

(Paris) Examination of the bill converting a health passport into a vaccine passport was the subject of a sudden comment by the assembly on Monday evening, after a majority of MPs voted by a show of hands against continuing discussions after midnight.

Il reviendra à la conférence des présidents de groupes parlementaires du Palais Bourbon d’inscrire la suite de l’examen du texte à l’agenda de l’Assemblée, mais ce coup de théâtre va faire dérailler le calendoption du textdé paris d Parliament.

This extremely rare decision sparked a raucous delight for opposition MPs, particularly on the LR seats while the majority challenged the session chair, Annie Ginevard, as did LREM MPs, Chistophe Castaner and Health Minister, Olivier Veran.

The minister had earlier requested the approval of the circulation to continue the discussions after the normal closing time of the assembly scheduled to be held at midnight.

So far, discussions on the bill to convert a health passport into a vaccine passport have slowly developed due to the hostility of MPs from several political groups.

“It’s contempt for the government. The government told us we had to walk or die […] There the government finds itself mired in a quagmire […] and fell by a portion of its majority,” Rep. Julian Aubert ruled.

“We escape from a sleepless night. #Ferrand receives a correction,” tweeted the “Rebel” leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

“We have seen objections telling us, on many televisions and tweets, that they are in favor of the vaccine passport and in favor of this law, which in the room did the exact opposite, played the obstruction and voted in huge numbers all the way until the debates stopped,” denounced LREM Chair of the Laws Committee, Yael Brown-Bevit. .

“Unfortunately, we had intended to finish the text this evening so that it could be sent to the Senate and therefore applied for as soon as possible […] And she continued, “It frustrated the opposition game.”