Design in an official Galaxy S21 style

The OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro should be presented during January 2022. Pending confirmation of the official date, the manufacturer begins to reveal the first official information on its next smartphones. On January 4, 2022, OnePlus finally revealed the design of the two flagships.

It’s been several months now that rumors and sects have been associated with anxiety OnePlus 10 and 10 ProThe following high-end smartphones from the Chinese manufacturer. According to the latest revelations from famous leaker Mayank Kumar, The company should give us a date on January 11, 2022 at 2 PM. For the official presentation of its future devices.

And although the inauspicious date has not been confirmed by OnePlus, The manufacturer steps up its communication about the two flagships. In fact, it started revealing the first official information about the OnePlus 10 and 10 Pro in a trickle. On January 4, 2022, OnePlus decided to reveal the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, the most powerful model in the range.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G: Design strongly inspired by Galaxy S21

If you carefully follow the previous rumors on this topic, do not expect any surprises. Indeed, as famous leaker OnLeaks suggested in November 2021, The device adopts a design heavily inspired by the design of the Galaxy S21. As expected, the OnePlus 10 Pro is its difference with OnePlus 9 Pro via Triple Sensor Image Module IntegrationFour compared to its predecessor. In fact, the fourth unit is nothing but an LED flash.

Moreover and like the Galaxy S21, The image module protrudes slightly on the edge of the device. HasselBlad logo, OnePlus partner on the photo part for three years nowIt is proudly pinned to the left of the set of photos. Regarding the characteristics, we already know that The 48MP main sensor will be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Even if OnePlus has so far refrained from revealing the front of the device, remember that it will inhabit it 6.7″ LTPO 2.0 panel with QHD + . resolution With a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The information was confirmed by OnePlus a few weeks ago. What do you think of the design of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G? Tell us in the comments!