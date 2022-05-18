COVID-19. The numbers are still falling in Ariège

The health situation due to Covid-19 continues to improve in Ariège. The incidence rate of the district was 355.6 cases per 100,000 residents on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

Note that on May 17, the infection rate of Covid-19 in France was 342.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. (CC BY DEAN KALMA IAEA/Flickr)

355.6. This is the number of positive cases of Covid-19 recorded in Ariège over the past seven days. Last week was this number 391 cases per 100,000 residents. In the newsletter Tuesday 17 May 2022me’Regional Health Agency of Occitanie (ARS) He makes the following observation: the virus continues to decline in the cycle.

This decrease was also confirmed by the number of hospitalizations related to Covid-19. In total, There are 20 people currently hospitalized in Ariège Compared to 21 last week. In Occitanie, this number is 1509.

Ariège is the worst affected department in Occitanie

Despite this encouraging development, Ariège is still above the regional average. This Tuesday, May 17, the infection rate in Occitanie had 265 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 361 last week. Of the 13 counties in the region, Areej remains the hardest hit, followed by Aude (307.8).

If the health situation in Occitanie is better than in the rest of the country, Arij’s condition is worse than it is at the national level. Note that on May 17, the infection rate in France was 342.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. This comparison is also possible with the positivity rate. When in France it is 17.8%, Ariège has a rate of 19.8%.