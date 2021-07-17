COVID-19 Vaccines | Biden and Facebook are taking arms at disinformation

(Washington) The tone rose Friday between the White House and Facebook over vaccine-related misinformation: Joe Biden accused the platform of “killing people,” and the latter shrugged off the criticism by saying the aid “saves lives.” And that’s it. ”

They kill people. The only epidemic we’re going through is its impact on people who haven’t been vaccinated. They’re killing people”: Here’s the answer the US president gave without appeal to a question about what his message was to groups like Facebook, as he prepared to leave the White House on Friday at the weekend.

Mark Zuckerberg’s group’s response was not delayed, and was scathing: “The facts show that Facebook helps save lives, period,” he assured the social network in a statement.

The group responded, “It will not deviate from accusations that are not based on facts.”

He argues that “more than 2 billion people have viewed reliable information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, more than anywhere else on the Internet. Over 3.3 million Americans have used our tool to learn where and how to get vaccinated.”

Concerned that the vaccination campaign could falter just as the spread of the Delta variant causes an increase in the number of cases, the White House has apparently toughened its tone against major technology groups, telling them to combat more false information.

‘Unvaccinated pandemic’

Vivek Murthy, the chief medical officer of the United States, said Friday that misinformation is “costing lives.”

“Technological groups have allowed disinformation to pollute our environment,” he added, calling on them to act “quickly and consistently against the biggest distributors” of misinformation.

“The message that’s getting to us is clear: We’re starting to see an unvaccinated epidemic,” Rochelle Wallinsky, director of the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC), the main federal public health agency, said Friday. Press Conference.

Over the past seven days, the US has recorded an average of 27,800 new cases per day – up 64% from the previous week – 2,890 hospitalizations (+36%) and 223 deaths (+38%).

“Unvaccinated people account for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths,” Jeff Zentes, the White House epidemiological response coordinator, noted.

And the resurgence of the disease is fueled by the delta variable, which now accounts for more than 80% of new cases, according to the site’s cov-cov spectrum.

Vaccines currently available in the United States, from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, remain very effective in protecting against them, but the vaccination campaign has slowed significantly in recent weeks in the country.

12 people 65% of false information

Joe Biden’s goal of 70% of adults receiving at least one dose of the vaccine by July 4, National Day, has not been met. That rate oscillates after 12 days at 68%.

Biden administration spokeswoman Jen Psaki specifically targeted Facebook on Thursday.

There are about 12 people generating 65% of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media. All are still active on Facebook, while some have been blocked from other platforms.

Facebook needs to be faster at deleting dangerous and rule-breaking messages, and messages that break their rules often last for days. Jin Psaki said.