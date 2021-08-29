science

Covid: How Pfizer and Astrazeneca’s Protection Weakens Over the Months

Researchers say they see a decrease in protection from Covid-19 infection in people who have received two doses of the vaccine.

A UK study using real data examined positive PCR results between May and July 2021 in more than 1 million people who received two doses of either Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Protection after two doses of Pfizer increased from 88% in one month to 74% in five to six months. For AstraZeneca, the drop fell 77% to 67% within four to five months.

