Covid is spreading globally, but it is slowing in Canada

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to accelerate this week around the world, spurred by outbreaks in the Middle East, Europe and Asia: Here are the notable weekly developments, taken from the AFP database.

An important indicator, the number of diagnosed cases reflects only a fraction of the true number of infections and comparisons between countries should be taken with caution, as testing policies vary greatly from country to country.

For statistics by country, the analysis is limited to those with a population of at least 500,000 and whose incidence exceeds 50 weekly cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

This week, the Middle East (+70%) saw the highest rise in new pollution rates. It also increased to a lesser extent in Europe (+20%), Asia (+19%) and Latin America/Caribbean (+8%).

The US/Canada region (-22%) and Africa (-13%), where the highly contagious Omicron variant hit first, saw their situation improve, as did Oceania (-25%).

Solomon Islands is the country with the largest acceleration during the week (+1.172% y-o-week, 100 new daily cases). The archipelago and its 700,000 inhabitants were until then relatively protected from COVID-19, with only 24 cases recorded during the first two years of the pandemic (2020 and 2021).

Armenia (+253%, 1,300), Kosovo (+172%, 3,200), Iran (162%, 8,200) and Libya (+157%, 2,100).

– 45% drop in Ireland

Ireland is the country with the largest weekly decline for the second week in a row (-45%, 5200), ahead of Suriname (-42%, 600), Guyana (-41%, 600), and Jamaica (-40%, 800). ) and the Dominican Republic (-40%, 3600).

The United States remains, by far, the country with the highest number of new infections in absolute terms this week (591,300 daily cases, -21%), ahead of France (360,300, +7%) and India (307,500, +13). %).

In terms of population, the country with the highest number of new cases this week is Denmark (5,461 per 100,000 inhabitants), ahead of Slovenia (4,182), Portugal (3,765), France (3,736). and Belgium (3.142).

Globally, the number of daily deaths rose sharply for the third consecutive week (+20%), to 9,050 per day.

The US has the most daily deaths in absolute terms, 2,604 per day this week, ahead of Russia (673) and India (572).

As a percentage of the population, the country with the most deaths over the past week is Bosnia and Herzegovina (8.9 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants), ahead of Croatia (7.9), Bulgaria and Trinidad and Tobago (7.3 each), and Montenegro (7.2 each) . ).

