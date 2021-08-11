Covid vaccine for children soon approved in Russia?

Russia Beyond Now on Telegram! To receive our articles directly on your mobile device, sign up for free at https://t.me/russiabeyond_fr

A statement said that Russia may move forward next September with the official approval of a vaccine against the Covid-19 virus for adolescents. interview To the journal Izvestia Alexandre Guinzbourg, Director of the National Center for Research in Epidemiology and Microbiology Gamaleïa, in the origin of Sputnik V, registered from a year ago to today on the basis of which this new preparation is being developed.

“We will now prepare a report before the second expanded phase [des essais cliniques]And by September 15, we will already be able to register the children’s vaccine so that it can be given to schoolchildren at the same time.”Adding that two different types of this vaccine have been developed, with different concentrations, and both of them do not cause any side effects, except for a very slight fever for the most concentrated.

However, the specialist expressed concerns about seeing a third phase of testing, which will include 3,000 participants, be imposed. In this case, vaccination appointments cannot be met at the beginning of the school year.

“So of course we won’t get there by September. This worries me a lot because right now, during the time of the Indian type the kids are going to go to school and by September 20 there might be problems first among the kids and then for all of us”Gwensburg said.

in a This other articleIn this article, we explained to whom and how Russia is providing the Sputnik V vaccine.

In the course of using the contents of the Russia Beyond website, citation of the sources is mandatory.