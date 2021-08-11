Nadal and Raonic lose the Cincinnati Championship

The organizers also announced in their press release the absence of Canadian Milos Raonic (No. 23), who was injured in the heel.

I’ve had this problem for a few months , explained Nadal on Tuesday, who has already abandoned the Wimbledon and Tokyo Olympics after losing in the semi-finals to Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros.

The fourth player in the world is added to the Serbian, the first player in the world, on the absentee list. Last week in Washington, Nadal, the 20-times Grand Slam champion, was knocked out in the round of 16 by South African Lloyd Harris, the 50th player in the world.

I have to go back [à Majorque] I try to find a way to improve myself. The most important thing is to enjoy playing tennis , confirmed. With this pain, I couldn’t be happier.

In the absence of Nadal and Djokovic, the number one seed in Ohio will be Russian Daniil Medvedev, the second seed in Ohio State. ATPAssociation of Tennis Professionals . The Cincinnati Championships will take place August 15-22.

These raffles are in addition to the packet rain that has been announced by many of the stars of the track in recent days.

Serena Williams, who has injured her leg since Wimbledon, said she, too, ignores Cincinnati, like her sister Venus and fellow countryman Sofia Kenin.

Roger Federer had announced to him as early as August 5 that he would not participate in the Toronto or Cincinnati tournaments.