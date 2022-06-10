[Critique] Familiar Science: JOYFULTALK | duty

released in 2020, detachment from existenceThe JOYFULTALK Project’s third studio album by composer and multi-instrumentalist Jay Crocker sounds pretty judicious compared to its chaos and fun. Familiar science. Gone are the simple, syntactic-rich works of the first albums, and the rigor of repetitive beats is no longer there. Give way to free jazz spontaneity, acrobatics in a jazz fusion, unpredictability, and explosion! Claiming to be inspired by Ornette Coleman (and perhaps a bit of Uzeb, in guitar motifs from the body pebble opening and main track), Crocker and his group of musicians from the Calgary scene (with the exception of Nicola Miller, saxophonist, lyrically beautiful on Ballad in 9) offers a plentiful blend of mash-up-fed experimental rock and jazz, alternating spiritual harmony enhanced by choruses and blasts of percussion and deafening guitars, as in Particle riot And the hagiography at the end of the album. In a concert on June 14, 9:30 p.m., he turned the bill at the Suoni Per Il Popolo Festival.

Familiar science ★★★ Jazz JOYFULTALK, constellation

