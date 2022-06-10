Charity urges tourists to stay away from some zoos

Toronto community Animal protection in the world Describes roadside zoos as dangerous saying the county has few regulations of its own, choosing instead to leave the management and enforcement of exotic animal ownership to its 444 municipalities, resulting in a patchwork of rules that vary from community to community.

Michael Hammers, Head of Wildlife Campaign Animal protection in the worldexplains that this means that anyone can run a zoo, regardless of their level of experience or knowledge of exotic and potentially dangerous animals, such as lions and tigers.

Private zoos face few censorship reviews

As a result, private zoos are changing hands without much government oversight. The most recent example is Greenview Aviaries, a roadside zoo located in Morpeth, Ontario, in the municipality of Chatham-Kent. The facility and 450 animals were sold earlier this year for $4.5 million.

According to media reports, the facility was purchased this spring by Rob and Alicia Patten. CBC News attempted to contact the new owners through the zoo itself, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Beluga Gia “Beloved”. Photo: Marineland

The private zoo is one of three parks in southwestern Ontario housing lions and tigers, all located within an hour of London. The others are Kelman Zoo in Caledonia, and Twin Valley Nature Park in Brantford.

Michelle Hammers said that because Ontario has few standards for conserving exotic wild animals, it is important that families who want to show their children these animals up close choose facilities that are certified by the Canadian Wildlife Society.

CAZA accredited organizations usually list this on their website. So it is the easiest way to find out if it is certified indicates.

She adds that one of the best ways to know if a roadside zoo is treating its animals properly is the attention the facility takes to designing an enclosure that focuses on the animal’s needs, including space to move around.

Most of them keep animals in small cages, poor conditions and little thought about which animal is kept in captivity. Everything is organized and made so that people can see the animals.

Changing the audience’s attitude

Visiting these private zoos, particularly those that allow patrons to interact with and touch the animals, raises a number of ethical questions about the treatment of their zoos, says Kendra Coulter, Chancellor’s Chair for Excellence in Research at Brock University and a fellow of the Oxford Center for Animal Ethics.

Kendra Coulter cites the case of Marineland, a private zoo in Niagara Falls, which is currently facing charges of using captive dolphins and whales for entertainment without a regional permit.

She said the fact that the zoo is facing unprecedented public scrutiny shows how attitudes are changing when it comes to the idea of ​​zoos and captive animals on display and whether it is morally correct.

Elephant at Granby Zoo Image source: Granby Zoo

She says that new scientific knowledge about animal behavior, including a new understanding of animals’ mental and intellectual abilities and their social needs and desires, is changing the way we view animals in captivity.

” I think people are increasingly asking this basic question, even though there is an adoption standard: “Is it ethical for us to keep wild animals in small numbers in very small areas and places for our own recreation?” » – Quote from Kendra Coulter

As another option, families may choose to visit pet shelters, such as donkeys sanctuary canada In Buslinch, Ontario, where the animals are already accustomed to interacting with people, allowing visitors to meet their needs to see the animals up close.