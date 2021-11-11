Ctires First Nations and Rogers Announce Partnership Agreement

The partnership aims to foster a conservation-driven economy, strengthen the interconnectedness of disadvantaged rural and indigenous communities, and support coastal First Nations environmental stewardship work.

Rogers will build 5 new cell towers to provide new coverage for more than 100 kilometers along Route 16, from Masset to Queen Charlotte, via Port Clements, and improve wireless connectivity throughout the Haida Gwaii Archipelago.

Rogers Sports & Media will promote the Coastal First Nations Great Bear Initiative to protect the rainforest by featuring Aboriginal stories, music, arts and culture in its media.

LITTORAL SALISH TERRITORY, Vancouver, BC, November 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Coastal First Nations is proud to announce a partnership with Rogers Communications that will significantly benefit communities and Coastal First Nations by promoting conservation-driven economic growth through improved communication, enhanced stewardship work environment through technology and academic research, helping Indigenous entrepreneurs take advantage of digital tools to grow their businesses.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between Coastal First Nations and Rogers, with the goal of laying a solid foundation for future generations,” said Kristen Smith Martin, CEO of Coastal First Nations. The Coastal First Nations Board of Directors is pleased to partner with Rogers as we work to implement our digital strategy, which comes with a business plan. “

“This opportunity to increase cellular coverage and competition is important to improving the safety and quality of service for all Haida Gwaii residents,” said Jason Allsopp, Chair of the Haida Nation Council.

The partnership agreement between Rogers and Coastal First Nations includes several initiatives that will be announced by 2022. These include university research projects, the creation and growth of Indigenous-led Internet service providers, as well as digital platforms to enhance the success of Indigenous entrepreneurs.

Here are the initiatives announced today:

Construction of five new cellular sites and a major upgrade of existing infrastructure at Haida Gwaii to improve the cellular coverage enjoyed by the majority of the archipelago’s population and provide new near-continuous coverage on Route 16 de Masset to Queen Charlotte, via Port Clements.

Rogers will invest in the environmental stewardship work that Coastal First Nations is known for and that supports an already well-established sense of collective responsibility for our lands and waters.

Rogers Sports & Media and Coastal First Nations to raise awareness of the environmental challenges facing the Great Bear Rainforest, including the dangers to salmon, through a music festival featuring Indigenous artists.

La Plateforme, let’s shop better MC Today’s shopping option will provide new opportunities for Indigenous entrepreneurs in coastal First Nations communities.

“We are extremely honored to forge a true partnership with Coastal First Nations to improve connectivity throughout Haida Gwaii and along Highway 16, support environmental stewardship work and help build a strong and vibrant conservation-driven economy,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO of Rogers Communications. Our commitment to Canada’s Aboriginal communities is strong, and with partners like Coastal First Nations, we look forward to making a difference with our $1 billion Rural, Remote and Aboriginal Connection Fund, when we join forces with Shaw next year.”

The unique alliance of British Columbia’s nine First Nations coastal communities collectively contribute to building a world-class conservation economy by leading the development of the Action and Development Plan. Education, health and wellness. This collaboration with Rogers marks an important milestone for Coastal First Nations in their efforts to make the most of the BC Connected Coast initiative, by showcasing their sustainable vision and innovative talents to the world.

Rogers will also conduct research and training initiatives, and partner with Coastal First Nations to support community events, increase their local presence, and provide employment opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs.

To find out more:

Kristen Smith Martin

Executive Director, Coastal First Nations

604-340-6197

Andrew Garras

[email protected]

1-844-226-1338

About Coastal First Nations

Coastal First Nations promotes community self-reliance and sustainable economic development On the northern and central coasts of British Columbia and in the Haida Gwaii archipelago. Our communities work together to build a strong economy that is conservation-driven and considers Indigenous rights and titles It promotes the protection of our culture and ecosystems.

About Rogers

Rogers is a proud Canadian company dedicated to empowering Canadians every day. Our founder, Ted Rogers, bought his first radio station, CHFI, in 1960. Rogers grew into a leadership position in technology and media. It is dedicated to providing the best wireless, residential, sports and media content to individuals and businesses here. Its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol RCI.A and RCI.B and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol RCI.

A video accompanying this press release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d51df6ff-1265-449d-8859-b8becc556718