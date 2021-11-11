Prince Harry says he warned Twitter chief ahead of Capitol storm

Prince Harry said on Tuesday he had “warned” the head of Twitter that his platform played a dangerous role in mobilizing pro-Trump extremists, the day before the riots at the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6.

“We exchanged emails with Jack (Dorsey),” the head of the social network, told the British prince during an online conference organized by the US technology magazine Wired.

“I warned him that his platform was allowing (users) a coup.” “This email was sent the day before and I haven’t received a response from it since.”

At the end of 2020, false rumors of a rigged election, launched by former US President Donald Trump, angered many conservatives and conspirators.

Hundreds invaded Congress during the confirmation of Joe Biden’s victory on January 6. Five people were killed during or shortly after the attack.

In the process, Facebook, Twitter and other major platforms have banned Donald Trump and the extremist movements involved in the riots.

And everyone, aware of the risks, has already taken measures to try to curb disinformation and recruitment by far-right organizations. Many elected officials and NGOs considered it grossly inadequate.

Twitter declined to comment on Prince Harry’s comments.

The Internet has become a den of hate, division and lies. It’s not normal. “Especially for those who have children,” he continued, discussing the misinformation.

“As human beings, as individuals with the ability to make choices and make decisions, they might worry a little more about people’s safety,” he said.

Prince Harry, sixth in line to the throne, and his wife, Meghan Markle, renounced the British monarchy in 2020.

They moved to Los Angeles and signed lucrative deals, including with Netflix and Apple TV +. Harry also accepted a management position at a San Francisco-based coaching company.

In March 2021, they rocked the crown in an interview on American television, which bombed the United Kingdom.

Meghan Markle, who sometimes cried, said she was tormented by suicidal thoughts and raised questions within the royal family about the skin color of their son Archie during his pregnancy.