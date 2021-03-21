Cumbersome bureaucracy at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada: Roberval worker obtained his work permit

The worker of French descent from Roberval, whose work permit was denied due to an error in the date in the document, has just received good news.

Gwendall Bailey just learned that his permit application has been finally accepted by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

This important development comes a week after the young desperate denounced the situation on TVA Nouvelles.

The latter had not been able to work since January 26, when the employer needed him most. Gwendall Bailey is the only employee of RLG Télécom de Roberval.

His file on Immigration, Refugees, and Canadian Citizenship has been under analysis for about a year when the postgraduate work permit application was rejected due to a history error in the document. Everything had to start due to this little bug.

Today, the pressure on the young man, who has lived in Lac Saint-Jean since 2015, has just decreased since Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada granted him his work permit.

“A great satisfaction and happiness for me, my family and my employer … We will resume a normal life,” he said.

After two months of inactivity and piling up bills, he will finally be able to resume work on Monday to satisfy his employer.

“I was overjoyed when I heard the news,” said Regis Gerrard.

RLG Telecom in Roberval, which was forced to stop expanding after losing its only employee, will be able to resume development and handle contracts left aside due to a manpower shortage.

The business owner hopes the government will learn from Gwendall’s history. Condemns the delay and red tape in the Department of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. He hopes that this situation will lead to “improving the service provided to those coming from abroad.”

Gwendall’s next dream: permanent residence.