Mexico: Seismic sirens sound in Mexico

Earthquake sirens sounded Saturday morning in Mexico City, hours after a 5.7-magnitude earthquake struck western Mexico, causing no injuries or damage.

According to an AFP journalist, the alarm sounded in the Del Valle region, south of the capital, and dozens of people took to the streets, some wearing pajamas and bathrobes, although there was no vibration.

The scenes were identical in several neighborhoods of the city, including Iztacalco in eastern Mexico City and Poutla, close to the city center, according to Agence France-Presse correspondents.

And the Mayor of Mexico, Claudia Shinbaum, indicated on her Twitter account that an investigation is underway “to determine the reason for the activation of the sirens.”

There was no news of an earthquake. Instructions were given to a manager @ C5_CDMX To review the reasons for triggering alerts. I keep reporting. Claudiashein March 20, 2021

An earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale was recorded Friday evening in the state of Guerrero [ouest].

The epicenter of the earthquake, which did not cause casualties or damage, was 59 km east of San Marcos, Guerrero state.

In the resort town of Acapulco, near the epicenter, the earthquake was felt more strongly, forcing many tourists to leave their hotels.

The quake triggered some nervous reactions among residents in the capital, Mexico City, where the quake was barely noticeable, but where sirens were heard, according to Claudia Shinbaum.

Like Saturday morning, dozens of people in other neighborhoods quickly took to the streets, according to an AFP journalist.

Mexico, with its long coastline on the Pacific coast, is the scene of many earthquakes.

In September 2017, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake killed 370 people and injured more than 7,000, most of them in Mexico City.

In 1985, an 8.2-magnitude earthquake killed thousands of Mexicans.