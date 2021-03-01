Curfew after two months | Still nearly 1,000 results per week

(Quebec) It is supposed to be an exceptional measure, as the curfew will be in place in Quebec for the eighth week in a row.

The Canadian Press

However, this procedure is still being ignored by the Quebec kernel. Last week, police handed out more than 1,000 tickets for not complying with the curfew.

In fact, for about two months, the number of tickets was kept at around 1000 tickets per week.

The curfew – which aims to prevent gatherings – is in effect from 8 pm to 5 am in the red areas, and from 9:30 pm to 5 am in the orange areas.

Quebec is the only province in Canada to impose a curfew on its residents.

More specifically, between February 22 and 28, Quebec police distributed 1,084 tickets, according to the Department of Public Security.

During the last week of February, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) issued 307 tickets for non-compliance with the curfew, including 14 tickets on Greater Montreal’s highway network.

In the same period, the Montreal City Police Department reported that it issued 332 tickets, an increase compared to the previous week.

The Quebec City Police Service (SPVQ) issued 40 tickets, which is also an increase of 26 tickets.

Between February 15 and 21, police issued a total of 1,081 tickets for those who did not respect the curfew.

For comparison, they distributed:

• 1034 between February 8 and 14.

• 984 in 1is being And February 7;

• 1084 between January 25 and January 31.

• 1090 between January 18 and January 24;

• 1429 between January 11 and 17.

This is in addition to the 740 tickets presented on January 9 and 10, when the health measure took effect.

In total, since January 9, there have been 8,526 wrongful statements – accompanied by fines of $ 1,500 – that have been filed by officers regarding the curfew.

In addition, various police forces will continue to strictly enforce the curfew during the school break.

On Monday, the Quebec Police Directors Association warned that a person who comes from a red zone must continue to respect the 8 p.m. curfew, even if he is on vacation in the orange zone.