Top video games to discover in March 2021

By Laurent P. Posted Mar 1, 2021 at 10:22 PM Updated Mar 1, 2021 at 10:23 PM

While France is still subject to a curfew and, for some, confinement on the weekends, gamers who are fond of video games have a lot to care about. And for those looking for something new, this is a good thing: the editorial team invites you to discover the new games releases for March. Monster Hunter Rise, Harvest Moon: One World, It Takes Two … enough to spend awesome hours of gameplay in perspective!

Months go by and unfortunately they look the same … or fortunately for the followers video games ! And with good reason: though curfew And the Confinement On the weekends for some, players always have a load of artworks to discover each month. After the February novelties, March is no exception to the rule and offers a whole host of new soft materials to dive into, if you’re not able to get out.

It takes two, Apex Legends Certainly Nintendo SwitchAnd the Balan WonderworldAnd the Monster Hunter Rise… Lots of soft drinks for all ages and all tastes! And many hours of play to travel in magical and wonderful universes without moving from the sofa. Under your control!

Games to discover in March 2021:

Harvest Moon: One World – PEGI 3, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch

Harvest Moon: One World, a life simulation game developed by Natsume, offers you a unique farm simulation in an “entire world to explore,” as our colleagues at jeuxvideo.com explain. Manage and grow your farm while exploring the world, searching for new crops to plant and farmers to meet. It was released on March 5th.

Apex Legends – PEGI 16, Nintendo Switch

Battle Royal, already released for a long time on PC and consoles, had a thrilling entry on the Nintendo Switch. Its release, scheduled for March 9, should satisfy first-watch fans who want to try this dynamic software on the latest from Nintendo. And if not, you are still a team, you must eliminate your enemies while avoiding to suffer losses and finish first in this spooky royal battle.

Balan Wonderworld – PEGI 7, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and Nintendo Switch

Unforgettable sound and light show! Here’s what Balan Wonderworld, an action and platform game set in, brings you the Balan Theater. A game where you play as Leo and Emma, ​​using the special abilities of various costumes to complete their missions in the strange world of Wonderworld. Nice app for all platform games fans! It was released on March 26.

It takes two – PEGI 16, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series

A game about divorce, you had to dare … EA Originals did it! Side by side, you must face experiences together … On second thinking, get your hands on the consoles instead, they’ll help you play the next “it takes two” co-op game from Electronic Arts. It was released on March 26.

Monster Hunter Rise – PEGI 12, Nintendo Switch

Attention hunters! Monster Hunter arrives in the Switch in a new rendition on March 26th, and immerses you in the heart of the village of Kamura, which is constantly under attack by monsters of all kinds. So you will have to hunt them down and save the village from new bloody attack. Application for all franchise enthusiasts!