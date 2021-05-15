Cyber ​​attack: Ministries and public agencies should shut down their services

Public departments and agencies, such as Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec (BAnQ), have been asked to preemptively shut down their digital services, after a cyber attack affected the La Place 0-5 platform earlier this year.

Conseil du trésor explained in a press release on Friday that “as a precaution, all ministries and public agencies that use systems similar to the one in question have been asked to close immediate access to their digital services if they contain data deemed sensitive.”

The Government Cyber ​​Defense Center (CGCD) and the Government Cyber ​​Defense Network are now responsible for the case related to this personal data leak.

“At the moment, there is no indication that personal or other confidential information was stolen,” he said.

The personal information of thousands of parents, including Family Minister Matteo Lacombe, has been the subject of a cyber attack conducted via the La Place 0-5 website, which provides a waiting list for places at daycare centers in the county.

BAnQ interrupts its services online

The National Library and Archives of Quebec announced in the evening that it was cutting off part of its computer systems after ordering the CGCD.

The decision thus led to the closure of the major library and the suspension of some online services until Tuesday morning.

He added, “It is important to note that there was no data leakage from users of the major library or any other service.”

However, BAnQ is still available to access, as are remote information and reference services.

Established in November 2019, CGCD is the mission of the CGCD to monitor cyber threats and establish cyber defense practices in the Public Administration of Quebec.