Czechs run to keep warm at Easter. These destinations are perfect in April

A few days of vacation tempt travelers to go somewhere. Czechs don’t want to miss out on Easter holidays this year either, so travel experts offer some tips for perfect Easter destinations.

Easter is traditionally a popular period for Czech tourists. “You can plan a long and beautiful weekend. Czechs often plan their holidays for this period well in advance. It’s four whole days, and if you add a few more days to them, you can easily go on a week’s stay at the sea or somewhere in Europe, “he summed up. CK Blue Style Business Director Lenka Patek.

If you are attracted to the heat, you should consider Egypt, she says. “Destinations such as Hurghada or Marsa Alam are suitable during this period. Hurghada is also suitable for those who want to discover the beauty of the city, while Marsa Alam invites you to snorkeling and diving, lovers of underwater life will surely find their way,” Patik said.

And the weather certainly won’t disappoint you there. “Egypt is a guarantee of pleasant, sunny weather and pleasant temperatures, in any season. If you go there in April, you don’t have to worry about it raining. Daytime temperatures range from 25 to 30 degrees Celsius, and the sea temperature is between 22 and 24 degrees.” Počásí TV Nova presenter Anna Babovska added.

Cape Verde is another year-round destination. “A stay by the sea on beautiful beaches awaits you. The locals will catch you on the wave without stress,” explained Patek. As for the weather, in April there is a turning point. “The strong winds stop blowing and the temperature stays above 25 degrees during the day,” Babovska added.

But the Tunisian island of Djerba is closer in terms of flying distance. “You can fly there in about two and a half hours. Djerba is a quieter place, you can discover the beauty of the island, you can go on a boat trip or to the desert, visit the markets or visit a crocodile farm,” Patik said.

You should also be greeted by the sunny weather in Djerba. “Temperatures there range between 22 and 26 degrees during the day, and can drop to 15 degrees at night. We will also manage to have almost no rain in Tunisia during April,” Babovska concluded.

