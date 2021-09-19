Daniel Craig farewell to the James Bond crew

A video of Daniel Craig saying goodbye to the James Bond film crew has surfaced on social media.

Daniel Craig Never be James Bond again. A few weeks before the last author’s release”To die can waitA video recorded at the end of the filming of the feature film in October 2019 has reappeared on social media. We see the 52-year-old British actor, with tears in his eyes, saying goodbye to the film crew.

“A lot of people here have worked with me on all five films, and I know there was a lot that was said about how I felt about those feature-length films, but whatever. I loved every second of these films and especially this one, because every morning when I woke up I had a chance It was one of the greatest honors of my life,” said the artist, “007.”

Daniel Craig’s farewell speech after the conclusion of No Time To Die, the last James Bond film. @ 007pic.twitter.com/xCqab3JK3z Film lovers (itsfilmthusiast) September 17, 2021

As of Saturday afternoon, the video posted on Friday had more than 2.4 million views.

After being delayed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic, “Die can wait” is scheduled to be released on October 5. Translator of the British agent who will succeed Daniel Craig It still hasn’t been selected. “It’s hard to think about the future until this movie comes out,” producer Barbara Broccoli told the magazine last August.movie total».