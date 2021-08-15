D-BOX Announces Prohibition of Operations Restricted to Executives According to General Instructions 12-203

BusinessOther financial news

MONTRAL, August 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – TechnologiesD-BOXinc. (D-BOX or Company 頻) (TSX: DBO) announces that the remainder of its press release dated July 28, 2021 (Breach Announcement) regarding the gradual resumption of its activities following a cyber-attack program and the anticipated delay in the submission of its interim, summary, and unaudited consolidated financial statements, and its management report for the quarter ended On June 30, 2021, in addition to the CEO and CFO certificates that were due to be submitted on August 14, 2021 (together, the required documents), the principal authority of the company, the Autorit des Marchs Financiers (AMF), issued an order prohibiting operations limited to executives ( IOLD) on August 12, 2021, pursuant to General Instructions 12-203 relating to the prohibition of operations restricted to executives (IG12-203). Under IOLD, the CEO, CFO and all directors of the company cannot trade in the securities of the company until the company submits the required documents and the Arab Monetary Fund cancels IOLD. IOLD does not affect the ability of shareholders to trade their securities. The company plans to submit the required documents as soon as they become available, but in any case no later than September 16, 2021.

The Board of Directors and the management of the company confirm that they are working hard to provide the required documents and confirm that since the company’s press releases of July 14, 2021 and July 28, 2021:

there has been no material change from the information in the disclosure of the breach that could reasonably be expected to be material to the investor;

there has been no breach by the Company of its statements of compliance with the Alternative Information Guidelines under GI12-203;

there has not been, and is not expected to be, any specific breach following the breach referred to in the notice of breach; And

There is no material information about the company’s affairs that has not been announced.

Until the required documents are submitted and the IOLD has been raised, the Company intends to continue to meet the provisions of the Alternative Information Guidelines under GI12-203 by issuing situation reports in the form of additional press releases every two weeks.

About D-BOX

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive, and tactile entertainment experiences by providing full-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through motion, vibration and texture effects. Basically, haptic touch allows a person to experience sensations that can be perceived if the body interacts directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX collaborates with the world’s best companies to tell compelling stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, thematic entertainment or professional simulators, D-BOX’s mission is to bring the world to life and excite it like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, with offices in Los Angeles, United States, and Beijing, China. D-Box.com

For more information, please contact: D-BOXINC Technologies. Stefan Vidal David Mountpetite Vice President of Marketing and Communications Chief Financial Officer 450442-3003, poste373 450442-3003, poste296 [email protected] [email protected]

Caution regarding forward-looking information

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, review, completion and filing of required documents as well as the duration of the Company’s IOLD, projects, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business expectations, financial results, financial position or underlying assumptions therefor. In this press release, expressions such as strength, potential, belief, forecast, expect, intent, plan, estimate and similar expressions, their conditional or future status, and their negative form, are used to refer to forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a guarantee of future performance or results and do not necessarily indicate precisely whether or how and when such future performance will materialize. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties and are based on numerous assumptions that give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Company’s expectations expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. No guarantee can be given that the events envisaged by the forward-looking statements will occur, including, but not limited to, its plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business prospects, financial results and financial condition.

Forward-looking statements are included in this press release to provide information about management’s current expectations and plans and to provide investors and others with a better understanding of the environment in which the Company operates. However, readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements may not be suitable for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available at that time and/or on management’s good faith beliefs regarding future events. They are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other unexpected factors, many of which are beyond D-BOX’s control.

These press releases may also be of interest to you

Notice issued on August 13, 2021 at 4:30 pm and its distribution:

