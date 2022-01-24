Danielle Kang wins the Champions League, ahead of Brooke Henderson

Kang put back 68 on the field at Lake Nona Golf Club and edged out Canadian Brooke M. Henderson (70), who took second.

Kang, who finished the tournament with a cumulative -16, was the only golfer to hit the Under-70s on Saturday and Sunday.

The 29-year-old American proved to be the only player to complete four rounds in her 60s for this tournament, claiming the sixth LPGA title of her career.

On his previous visit to Lake Nuna, Cang could not avoid the axe. When asked about it, she said she doesn’t remember it.

Henderson wasn’t a ghost, but she didn’t keep up with Kang. The Canadian had a good run putting the ball in the fairway on 12 of 14 holes and made it to the green on organizational hits 14 times.

Gabi Lopez, one of the three players who held the lead on Sunday, had a bumpy ride. After dwindling two shots on the front nine, I took those two shots on the back nine.

Lopez shot 72 and finished third on his own at -12. French Céline Poitier (71) and American Nelly Korda (75) ranked fourth.