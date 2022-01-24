Ukraine: Blinken has ‘no doubt’ about Germany’s determination against Russia

The head of US diplomacy, Anthony Blinken, confirmed Sunday, that there is “no doubt” about Germany’s insistence on confronting Russia, at a time when the German government is under criticism for its refusal to deliver weapons to “Ukraine.”

“I can tell you that the Germans fully share our concerns and are determined and determined to respond quickly and effectively and by presenting a united front,” Mr. Blinken said, recalling meeting German Chancellor Olaf Schulz on Thursday.

“I have no doubts about that,” added the US secretary of state, who was questioned on NBC about the resignation of a high-ranking German for supporting Russia in its standoff with the West over Ukraine.

“I am absolutely convinced, based on the many consultations I have had with our European allies and partners, that there will be an immediate, specific and united response” if Russia attacks Ukraine, he added on CBS.

“I am absolutely convinced that there will be a unified response, whatever Russia does,” he added when asked about the possibility of differences between Europeans if Russia invaded only part of Ukraine.

Mr Blinkin also responded to criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who recently suggested that the West preemptively impose sanctions on Russia.

“The purpose of these sanctions is to prevent Russian aggression,” he told CNN.

“Everything we do, including working with Europe on dire consequences for Russia, is designed to take the accounts of (Russian) President Vladimir Putin and to prevent and deter him from launching aggression, even if we continue our diplomatic efforts at the same time.”

He added that such sanctions now imposed “will lose their deterrent effect.”

In an interview with the Washington Post published Thursday, Mr. Zelensky protested that Western sanctions were only expected in the event of aggression. Why do you support imposing sanctions on Russia in the event of the invasion of Ukraine? Why do you need sanctions after we lost all the territory of Ukraine? “