Dark Crystal Games packaging reveals release date

Prime Matter and Dark Crystal Games are pleased to announce the official release date forlaminated, their dystopia follows in isometric view. It is scheduled to take place on September 7, 2021.

In an alternate version of 1976, a giant and mysterious artifact, the Dome, was discovered in a remote desert. The huge structure is full of amazing technology, preceded by centuries, which can take mankind a giant leap forward in its scientific progress. You are one of the people chosen to get inside.

Players start with one of the five available disciplines: scientist, engineer, security guard, manager, or criminal. This starting option will not only have a direct impact on initial stats and specializations, but will also unlock (or remove) unique dialogues from them as they journey through their adventure. After entering the dome and completing the first level, a catastrophe would unfold and turn what was the hope of tomorrow into a desolate world.

On his journey under the dome, the protagonist will encounter factions vying for power. Each has its own vision of the future of humanity, which will influence the end of the game.

With all the RPG elements including exploration, combat, quests and more, you will travel through different environments crafting weapons and items. Make sure that every day is not the last.

As you progress through the story, you will come across six different factions that have originated in the area. Whether they become your friends or your enemies is up to you.

Inspired by books like roadside strollgame mechanicslaminated Taken from RPGs and survival games.

laminated Now available for early access at steam. Players can participate in the first chapter as well as the second part.