Rockstar responds to GTA 6 leak and stays on track

The news that caused quite a stir this weekend was undoubtedly the leaked video footage of the Rockstar project, Grand Theft Auto 6, which was captured on the Internet.

Given the scale of this insult, the developer had no choice but to take a public outing to respond to the situation.

Rather than denying the authenticity of the revealed images, Rockstar grabbed Taurus and confirmed the intrusion of its servers.

We recently witnessed a network hack in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including screenshots of the early development of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto. At the moment, we do not expect any disruption to our live gaming services, nor any long-term impact on the development of our ongoing projects. We are very disappointed that details about our upcoming game are being shared with you in this way. Our work on the next Grand Theft Auto game will continue as planned, and we remain committed to providing you, our players, with an experience that truly exceeds your expectations. We’ll let you know soon, and of course we’ll get you the next game right when it’s ready. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support in this case.

It’s a good thing that despite this date, Rockstar is continuing its course with its plans. At the time, we don’t see how the leak could harm the development of GTA 6, but we should be happy with the gist of the message.

It’s a shame that the developer bore the brunt of all of this, but in the end, two details in particular, the arrival of a female character in a lead role, are confirmed, all in a setting reminiscent of the southern United States.

It remains only to know when we will have something new to eat and above all, when we will be able to enjoy this new chapter of GTA!

