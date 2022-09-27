Data leak at U-Haul, in Quebec, Canada and the United States

Names, dates of birth, driver’s license numbers… Customers of the U-Haul truck rental company in Quebec have been victims of a data leak.

U-Haul spokesperson Jeff Lockridge responded when he said, “I don’t have the number of customers affected for counties and states.” Newspaper He wanted to know how many Quebecers were affected.

“Overall, there are approximately 2.2 million customers we have contacted across Canada and the United States who may have personal information from lease agreements that have been compromised by an unauthorized party,” he said.

Contract Consultation

Between November 5, 2021 and April 5, 2022 lease contracts with names and numbers of driver’s licenses were consulted for some customers.

“U-Haul discovered that two unique passwords were hacked and used to access a customer contract tracking tool,” the company explained in a notice posted on its website.

As a result, an unauthorized person had access to certain customer data.

They were later notified by U-Haul.

In a statement on her website, U-Hall swore that she had “taken steps to prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future.”

Free Equifax Subscription

The company says it will offer those whose name and driver’s license number has been accessed unauthorizedly a free subscription to Equifax’s credit monitoring and identity protection services.

The company maintains that emails and websites dedicated to customer relations were not affected by the incident.