The far-right penetration in Italy | Trudeau plays it safe

(Ottawa) “We’ll see how it goes”: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was stingy in his comments on Monday in response to the far-right’s breakthrough in Italy’s legislative elections.

Italy became the second European country, after Sweden, a few days ago, to see such good results from a far-right party.

But this time, we are dealing with a member country of the Group of Seven.

How will the Group of Seven welcome Georgia Meloni to its table?

“We’ll see how it goes,” Prime Minister Trudeau said.

“We have worked, in recent years, with Italian governments with different approaches and many different governments in the G7 that have presented more or less challenges,” he said during a briefing before the question period in the House of Representatives.

Photo Andreas Solaro, Agence France-Presse The politician at the head of Fratelli d’Italia, a party that European media describes as “post-fascist”, has a majority in parliament with her allies Matteo Salvini, of the League (anti-immigration), and Silvio Berlusconi of Forza. Italy (right).

The Canadian Prime Minister’s office did not issue a statement congratulating the Italian politician.

In fact, at the time of writing, of all the leaders of the Group of Seven, only British Prime Minister Liz Truss has praised her.

Congratulations to Giorgia Meloni on his party’s success in the Italian elections. “From supporting Ukraine to addressing global economic challenges, UK and Italy are close allies,” she wrote on Twitter.

If she finds herself at the head of a divided coalition, it is very likely that the 45-year-old politician will become the first post-fascist leader of an established state in Europe. His party received 26% of the vote.

It is scheduled to discuss the various political parties in the coming days with the aim of forming a government that will see the light of day at the end of October at the earliest. The Italian parliament is due to meet for the first time on October 13.

Meanwhile, Giorgia Meloni wanted reassurance, and promised to rule “for all.”

The next G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima, Japan, in May.

The member countries of the group are Germany, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

