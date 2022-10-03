David Galbert and his wife split after 22 years of love

Through his social networks, singer-songwriter David Galbert announced that he and his wife for the past 22 years have ended their relationship.

Inevitably, with a broken heart, the singer shared a touching message on his Facebook page to announce the sad news to his fans.

“Hello, with a heavy heart I announce today the end of a wonderful love story between me and Alexandra. You will always remain an extraordinary woman in my eyes and partner in thunder! I will probably always grieve for this life partner, because after 22 years with the same person, we are one and I love him dearly from all I don’t know what the future holds for us, but I wish us all the happiness and would like you to respect our privacy in the process. Thank you for your understanding!”, he wrote under a cute shot of him with his ex-wife in front of the Eiffel Tower.

David and Alexandra together share two beautiful children.

We wish them a lot of sweetness.

