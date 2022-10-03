Clarac Science Festival Clarac Saturday 15 October 2022

Event Categories:
Clarac Science Festival, 15 October 2022, Clarac.
Gallo-Roman Museum Route du Château Claracq Pyrnes-Atlantiques AaDT Béarn – Basque Country (64) Route du Château Gallo-Roman Museum
2022-10-15 – 2022-10-15
Museum Route du Château Gallo-Roman
clarac
Pyrenees Atlantic Mountains
clarac
0 € 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free visit to the museum, temporary exhibition for the general public “Archaeology, time digger”.
10 a.m.: Guided tour of the permanent exhibition *
11:30 a.m.: Quick tour of the reserves *
2 p.m.: Children’s oil lamp workshop *
3:30 p.m.: Quick tour of the reserves *
4 p.m.: Guided tour of the permanent exhibition *
*Free, subject to availability.
+33 9 67 13 86 69
Gallo-Roman Clark Museum
Museum Route du Château Claracq Gallo-Roman
Last Updated: 09-29-2022
Clarac Pyrenees Atlantic
Clarac Pyrenees Atlantic
