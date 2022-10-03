Clarac Science Festival Clarac Saturday 15 October 2022

Clarac Science Festival, 15 October 2022, Clarac.

science fair

Gallo-Roman Museum Route du Château Claracq Pyrnes-Atlantiques AaDT Béarn – Basque Country (64) Route du Château Gallo-Roman Museum

2022-10-15 – 2022-10-15

Museum Route du Château Gallo-Roman

clarac

Pyrenees Atlantic Mountains

clarac

0 € 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1.30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free visit to the museum, temporary exhibition for the general public “Archaeology, time digger”.

10 a.m.: Guided tour of the permanent exhibition *

11:30 a.m.: Quick tour of the reserves *

2 p.m.: Children’s oil lamp workshop *

3:30 p.m.: Quick tour of the reserves *

4 p.m.: Guided tour of the permanent exhibition *

*Free, subject to availability.

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.: free visit to the museum, temporary public exhibition “Archaeology, time digger”.

10 a.m.: Guided tour of the permanent exhibition *

11:30 a.m.: Quick tour of the reserves *

2 p.m.: Children’s oil lamp workshop *

3:30 p.m.: Quick tour of the reserves *

4 p.m.: Guided tour of the permanent exhibition *

*Free, subject to availability.

+33 9 67 13 86 69

Gallo-Roman Clark Museum

Museum Route du Château Claracq Gallo-Roman

Last Updated: 09-29-2022 By AaDT Béarn – Basque Country (64)