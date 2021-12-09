debt | The Arizona wolf can be kicked out of the ring

(Glendale) Arizona wolves may have to find a new home sooner rather than later.

The town of Glendale notified the team of its intent to drive wolves out of the Gila River Arena on December 20 if the National Hockey League did not repay its debts with the town and the company responsible for managing the runway.

In a letter written by the Glendale Township Manager and sent to the Coyotes on Wednesday, the team reportedly owed a total of US$1.3 million, of which $250,000 is owed to the municipality.

The contents of the message were first reported by the specialist website The Athletic before being confirmed by an NHL official to the Associated Press. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because the Coyotes organization is scheduled to issue an official statement on Thursday.

Phelps’ letter also announces that ASM Global, which is responsible for managing the Gila River Arena, has been instructed to deny access to Coyote employees if the debt is not paid by 5pm on December 20.

The Coyotes have leased the Gila River Arena on the terms of the annual lease since the Town Council of Glendale voted in 2016 to opt out of a long-term lease agreement. Last week, City said it would not renew Wolves’ lease after the 2021-2022 season.

The team has submitted an offer to acquire land in Tempe, about 30 miles east of Glendale, in what could be the first step toward obtaining its first permanent home.